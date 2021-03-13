Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) EVP Tammi A. Jones Sells 2,731 Shares

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,192.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $32.87.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. Alcoa’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at $13,029,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Alcoa by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 490,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,960 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at $618,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Alcoa by 10,719.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,836,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 39.1% during the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 149,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 41,907 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

