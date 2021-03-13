Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALDX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.32.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $486.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,368,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $12,999,999.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after buying an additional 267,571 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $724,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,757,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

