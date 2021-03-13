Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,125,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,144 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.56% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $19,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,477,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,190,000 after acquiring an additional 688,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after buying an additional 18,277 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after buying an additional 86,180 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,826,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,385,000 after buying an additional 61,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after buying an additional 19,749 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

ALEX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.75. 26,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,986. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 935.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

