Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Major Shareholder Sells $2,509,008.24 in Stock

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) major shareholder Peter A. Hudson sold 20,247 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $2,509,008.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $123.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.70. Allakos Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 0.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 6.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Allakos in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Allakos in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Allakos in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

