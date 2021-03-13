Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.56

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.56 and last traded at $22.20, with a volume of 5786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATI shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.93.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $658.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $167,459.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,167 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,705,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 6,792.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,409,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 16.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,429,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 130.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 906,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 512,958 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

