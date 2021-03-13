Alliance Global Partners Cuts Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Price Target to $2.75

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CETX opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cemtrex has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 32.16% and a negative net margin of 22.83%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 109,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.61% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.