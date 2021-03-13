Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 3,900 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 37.6% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 22,765 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 8.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $1,352,800.00. Also, Director Robert Karnig Vahradian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total value of $412,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,062.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,351. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

LGIH stock opened at $138.59 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.45.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

