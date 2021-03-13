Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 600 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Veracyte worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Veracyte by 337.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Veracyte by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $52.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -76.06 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.20.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.63.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

