Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,206 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,650,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,355,000 after purchasing an additional 232,157 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Uniti Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uniti Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 83,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 13,176 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,077,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077,172 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNIT opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.92. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.64). On average, analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNIT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

