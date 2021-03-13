Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total value of $367,842.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter Klenz sold 7,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $788,169.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,211.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 302,185 shares of company stock valued at $30,533,302. 41.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $103.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.51. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $112.21.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

A number of analysts have commented on COLM shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.30.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

