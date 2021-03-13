Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 568.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth about $2,725,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,000. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on BYND shares. Citigroup upgraded Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $142.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.56 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.75 and a 200 day moving average of $148.66.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total transaction of $2,190,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,164,835.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $1,778,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,420,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $6,341,700. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.