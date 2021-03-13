Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.26 Million Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 668,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,055 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 810.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

