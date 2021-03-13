Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of AtriCure worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in AtriCure by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in AtriCure by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.13.

ATRC stock opened at $65.81 on Friday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.17 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.23 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.47 and its 200-day moving average is $49.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. AtriCure’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $3,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,582,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 345,609 shares of company stock worth $19,918,871. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.