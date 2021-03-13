Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,266 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AY. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 57.9% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average is $34.95.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

