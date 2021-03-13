Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,880 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4,097.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,987 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 104.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 16,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UE stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Edge Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

In other news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

