Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USNA. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,559,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,586,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1,065.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 47,023 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,840,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,925,000 after purchasing an additional 37,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $2,256,000. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Feng Peng sold 426 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $42,604.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,903.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Wood sold 852 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $79,730.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,340 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,473 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $100.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.01 and a 1-year high of $102.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.91.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

