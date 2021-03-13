Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,462 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fortis by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after buying an additional 36,627 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Fortis by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,331,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,410,000 after buying an additional 118,287 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Fortis by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 18,290 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Fortis by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 367,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,017,000 after buying an additional 12,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in Fortis by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 326,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after buying an additional 12,741 shares during the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of FTS opened at $41.56 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.3962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 80.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTS shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.