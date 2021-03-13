Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,027 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Korn Ferry worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,612,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,661,000 after buying an additional 362,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after purchasing an additional 16,447 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after purchasing an additional 17,918 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KFY. TheStreet upgraded Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist boosted their target price on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $660,827.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,268,676.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 7,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $482,166.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,853,643.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,651 shares of company stock valued at $8,325,256 over the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KFY opened at $64.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.00. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $65.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.33 and a beta of 1.61.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

