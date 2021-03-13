Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,160 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 230,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,856 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 125.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,532 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 25.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 116,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 29.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 571,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after acquiring an additional 130,019 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.43 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 69.29% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

