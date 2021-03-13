Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.99%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $534.25 million, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Sunday, March 7th.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

