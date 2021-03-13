Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $143.70 and last traded at $142.98. 704,280 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 782,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.68.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALNY. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.42.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.47) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,066 shares of company stock worth $4,996,673. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,132,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,941,000 after buying an additional 240,934 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,275,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,937,000 after purchasing an additional 52,378 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,424,000 after purchasing an additional 842,211 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,889,000 after purchasing an additional 171,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,464,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,287,000 after purchasing an additional 301,315 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.