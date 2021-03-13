Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Egerton Capital UK LLP

Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 85.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,706 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 6.7% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Egerton Capital UK LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,183,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,377 shares of company stock worth $14,495,463. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,061.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,030.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,754.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $2,152.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

