Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,377 shares of company stock valued at $14,495,463. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,078.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $2,152.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,020.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,749.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

