Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.35. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $16.82.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.43). Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 808.90% and a negative net margin of 82.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 742,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 24,297 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, including vendor management, marketplace transaction management, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

