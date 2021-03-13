Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Raised to C$66.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$59.00 price target (down from C$65.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$47.50 to C$52.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.00.

Shares of TSE:AIF opened at C$61.56 on Wednesday. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$33.41 and a 12-month high of C$63.00. The stock has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 117.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$52.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

