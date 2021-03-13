Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Trading Up 7.6%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s stock price traded up 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.23. 5,674,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 7,715,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMRN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.16.

The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.18 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.21 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amarin news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 217,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,754,887.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 425,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,056.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 421,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $3,377,248.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,712.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amarin during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

