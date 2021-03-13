Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Raised to $150.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target upped by Craig Hallum from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambarella from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.77.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Shares of AMBA opened at $113.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.82. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $137.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -64.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $194,873.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,387.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $88,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,825 over the last 90 days. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $880,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Ambarella by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 341,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,339,000 after acquiring an additional 253,802 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,222,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.