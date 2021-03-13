América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Stake Decreased by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 9,413,879 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,487,000 after buying an additional 315,686 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in América Móvil by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,267,732 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,753,000 after purchasing an additional 234,530 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in América Móvil by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,796,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,437,000 after purchasing an additional 74,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in América Móvil by 25.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,169,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 234,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in América Móvil by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 925,236 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 26,094 shares in the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

América Móvil stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,061. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Equities analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

América Móvil Profile

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

