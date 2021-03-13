American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Raised to $25.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.94.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $29.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average of $18.88. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.16%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 350,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after buying an additional 56,827 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,825.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 432,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 410,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $43,179,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

