American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Price Target Raised to $4.50 at Canaccord Genuity

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Hotel Income Properties REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.38.

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.42.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

