American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Receives NA Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their na rating on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$3.25 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities upgraded shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$3.50 target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.54.

HOT.UN stock opened at C$4.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.63. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$1.12 and a 1 year high of C$4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$333.56 million and a PE ratio of -5.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.03.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

