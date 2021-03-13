American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,730 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $53,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.3% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in American Tower by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in American Tower by 4.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.09.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.88. 42,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,952. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.58.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

