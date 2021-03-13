America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Hits New 12-Month High at $159.80

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $159.80 and last traded at $158.44, with a volume of 22 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $156.74.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.47. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.20, for a total value of $159,300.00. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $551,655 in the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRMT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth $3,461,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,553,000 after purchasing an additional 33,813 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 32,503 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth $3,295,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 334,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

