Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,573 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $24,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 138.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 230.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 26,196 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 41.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 25,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $54.15 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $54.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $262,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Millard Choate sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $309,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $880,680. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

