AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 19,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 30,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $109.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.27. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $113.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,416.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,922 shares of company stock worth $9,951,493. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.10.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

