AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $797,000. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 79,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $1,746,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 18,259 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.60, for a total value of $2,165,517.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,136,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $737,132.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,520 shares of company stock worth $17,186,796 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AME traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.78. 2,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,638. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.61.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.22.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

