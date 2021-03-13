Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target Lowered to $65.50 at Morgan Stanley

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley to $65.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.91.

APH opened at $64.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $31.52 and a 12 month high of $69.10.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $656,404,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,620,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $342,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,748 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 1,789.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,398,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,691 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,557,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $334,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,028 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 1,440.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,148,242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,695 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

