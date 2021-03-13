Amplify Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AMPY)

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 2,446 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 431% compared to the typical daily volume of 461 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPY. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 142,045 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMPY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE AMPY opened at $3.57 on Friday. Amplify Energy has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 4.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.03). Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 202.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amplify Energy will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

