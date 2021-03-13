Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Shares Up 8.6%

Shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) shot up 8.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.92 and last traded at $11.80. 338,238 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 158,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASYS. Roth Capital raised Amtech Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.22 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.71.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 24.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASYS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 829,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 11,493 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

