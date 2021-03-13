Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Amundi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amundi in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amundi in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amundi in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Amundi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Amundi alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMDUF opened at $83.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.42. Amundi has a 1 year low of $70.01 and a 1 year high of $83.40.

About Amundi

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Amundi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amundi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.