Analysts Anticipate Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will announce ($0.77) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.92) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Arvinas reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year earnings of ($3.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($2.77). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($3.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARVN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Arvinas from $66.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arvinas from $58.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $76.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -30.02 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $92.77.

In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe bought 142,857 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $69,240.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,295.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,189 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,627 over the last 90 days. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Arvinas by 2,049.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 479.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

