Analysts Anticipate C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to Post $0.97 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will report $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

NASDAQ CHRW traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.92. 767,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,960. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.37 and its 200-day moving average is $95.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.