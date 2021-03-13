Analysts Anticipate Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) will report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Express’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Express reported earnings of ($1.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Express will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.19. Express had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.08%.

EXPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Express from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Express during the 3rd quarter worth $740,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Express by 0.5% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,057,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 29,538 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Express by 20.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,019,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 175,837 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Express by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,697,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Express by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,749,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 67,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Express stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. Express has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $288.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.09.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

