Analysts Anticipate Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.70 Million

Analysts expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to post sales of $217.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $209.00 million to $226.40 million. Hawaiian posted sales of $559.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.49) by ($0.22). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $149.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was down 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

In other news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,310,000 after buying an additional 1,109,715 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,392,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hawaiian by 8.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,485,000 after buying an additional 159,619 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian by 116.7% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 930,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,989,000 after buying an additional 500,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hawaiian by 124.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after buying an additional 344,257 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HA stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.85. 1,037,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,818. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $28.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

