Analysts Anticipate Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will report $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Meritage Homes reported sales of $890.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year sales of $4.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,448 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total value of $302,837.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,726,132.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 3,540 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $318,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,497 shares of company stock worth $935,353 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $1,071,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $546,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,756,000 after buying an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $89.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.70 and its 200-day moving average is $92.44. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $117.06.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

