Analysts Anticipate PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.87 Million

Analysts expect PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) to post sales of $107.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PQ Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.73 million to $116.00 million. PQ Group reported sales of $361.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 70.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full-year sales of $556.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $555.01 million to $558.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $598.65 million, with estimates ranging from $583.30 million to $614.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PQ Group.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $281.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.78 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PQG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,649,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,305,000 after purchasing an additional 539,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PQ Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,996,000 after buying an additional 78,337 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in PQ Group by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,210,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,518,000 after buying an additional 632,261 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PQ Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,712,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,426,000 after acquiring an additional 48,751 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in PQ Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,079,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PQG opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 0.90. PQ Group has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

