Analysts Anticipate Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Brokerages expect Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) to post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Reed’s’ earnings. Reed’s reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reed’s will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Reed’s.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

REED opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. Reed’s has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $65.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Reed’s by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,066,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 2,140,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 882,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 31,234 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Reed’s by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 862,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 447,632 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reed’s by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Reed’s during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

