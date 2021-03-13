Analysts Expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.42 Million

Brokerages expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to announce sales of $60.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.59 million. Dynavax Technologies posted sales of $10.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 453.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year sales of $351.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $271.83 million to $431.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $129.21 million, with estimates ranging from $92.05 million to $166.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 256.92%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.34. Dynavax Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $12.44.

In other news, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $26,267.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,221 shares in the company, valued at $10,842.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

