Analysts Expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to Post $1.22 EPS

Brokerages forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the lowest is $0.83. EOG Resources posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 121.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $5.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $4.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 628.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.00. 2,958,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,013,943. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $77.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of -144.23 and a beta of 2.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

