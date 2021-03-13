Analysts Expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will announce sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.69 billion and the highest is $1.80 billion. Global Payments posted sales of $1.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year sales of $7.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

In other Global Payments news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total transaction of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,746.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,209,992 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 97,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,423,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GPN traded up $5.20 on Friday, reaching $215.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,671,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $215.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.11.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

